LAEats - 7 MUST TRY Breakfast Spots in Los Angeles

In Collaberation with LAEats

LAeats LOVES BREAKFAST, so we are sharing 7 MUST TRY Breakfast items in Southern California. From authentic Texas-style breakfast Tacos in Hollywood & Highland Park to the MUST TRY scrambled eggs that will get you to make a trip to The Grove for brunch.

Breakfast is not just for the mornings, as huge fans of the best breakfast in Los Angeles and Orange County, you count us to tell you all the MUSTY TRY eggs, breakfast tacos, pastries, and avocado toasts. Many of which you can get all day. The places you will want to go to find your new favorite french toast, pancakes and waffles. Cinnamon rolls to french toast and everything in between, we've got classic breakfasts and a few modern twists on this list. Let LAeats be your guide to find your favorite one from some of our best breakfasts around Los Angeles and Orange Country. You'll want to invite a friend and eat all of these 7 MUST TRY Breakfasts, we know we did.

#7 - SWEDISH CINNAMON BUN - Clark Street Bread // DTLA

#6 - SOFT SCRAMBLE EGGS - 189 by Dominique Ansel // The Grove

#5 - PECOS // Homestate // Highland Park

#4 - SMOKED SALMON TARTINE - Republique // Los Angeles

#3 - AVOCADO TOAST - Dialog Cafe // West Hollywood

#2 - FRENCH TOAST - Sqirl // Los Angeles

#1 - CORNED BEEF TONGUE HASH - Freedman’s L.A. // Silver Lake, CA