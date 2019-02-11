LAeats - 7 MUST TRY Fried Chickens in Los Angeles
In Collaboration with LAEats
Los Angeles is becoming one of the world's best places for fried chicken. From sandwiches to tenders, and everything in between, we get you ready to eat them all.
To say Los Angeles has some of the best fried chicken in the world is a bold statement and one that we can back up with seven amazing fried chickens. Don't be confused, we have everykind of fried chicken, - hot chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, fried chicken wings, chicken and waffles, and more.
No matter what heat level you enjoy, from just classic fried chicken (No Heat) to the kind requiring gloves and a signed waiver to eat, get ready to discover and learn more about the seven must try fried chicken dishes in LA.
1. Howlin Ray's - The Sando
Boneless Breast, Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Pickles and Butter Bun
-- 9.9|Food --n/a* --8.8|Environment THE SANDO -- $12.00 . FOLLOW @LAeats 500+ Reviews All 8️⃣or⬆️ Mostly -- $20 or Less | -- LA --+-- 70ish% don’t make it . #EatsFact ™ Howlin’ Ray’s is getting ready to launch Chicken Tenders on 10/31/2018. . Secret Menu Item JoJo style - Waffle Sando - Skinny Jimmy w/ cheese (Available Only On Weekends). . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles, CA |--Howlin’ Ray’s . -- Tag Your Friends ---- . ⌨️+-- By: @LAeats . “The Sando” Boneless Breast, Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Pickles, Butter Bun . *-- Service - Thank you @HowlinRays and @howlinrayscrew @johnnyrayzone @amandajozone for having LAeats in to capture what you all do so well. The @howlingrayscrew made it a great first time experience, and we captured their precision in the kitchen.
2. Lucky Bird - Fried Chicken
--9.8|Food --9.6|Service--9.2|Environment 5 PIECES BUCKET -- $18.00 . FOLLOW @LAeats 500+ Reviews All 8️⃣or⬆️ Mostly -- $20 or Less | -- LA 1,800+ Items Tried --+-- 70ish% don’t make it . #EatsFact ™ Lucky Bird created their own very unique version of a bag of chips, made from fried chicken skins that are coated in dehydrated hot sauce. . Tip - The Chicken Skins are a must Try. Order them before they sell out for the day. . . -- Los Angeles- DTLA, CA -- Lucky Bird -- Grand Central Market . -- Tag Your Friends ---- . ⌨️+-- By: @LAeats . . @luckybirdla
3. C.J. Boyd’s Fried Chicken - K-Town
Chili, Ginger, Cabbage, Daikon and Sesame Mayo
--9.4|Food --9|Service--8.6|Environment THE K-TOWN -- $10.00 . FOLLOW @LAeats 500+ Reviews --+-- All 8️⃣--- . #EatsFact ™ C.J. Boyd’s Fried Chicken at The Fields it’s named after Chef Tim Hollingsworth family and is an homage to his grandmas recipes. . . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles, CA --C.J. Boyd’s Fried Chicken- The Fields . -- Tag Your Friends ------ . ⌨️+-- By: @LAeats . . @cheftimhollingsworth @cjboyds @thefieldsla . K-Town chili, ginger, cabbage, daikon, sesame mayo
4. Badmaash - Fried Chicken Sammich
Marinated in a spiced batter, double fried crisp & dipped in a smokey butter chicken sauce, served on a Martin’s Famous Potato Roll with pickles, iceberg lettuce & cumin-coleslaw.
--9.4|Food--8.9|Service--8.8|Environment BADMAASH FRIED CHICKEN SAMMICH -- $15.00 . FOLLOW @LAeats 440+ Reviews All 8️⃣or⬆️ -- $20 or Less (Mostly) | -- LA 1,600+ Items Tried --+-- . #EatsFact ™ Badmaash is a true family restaurant. The head Chef Pawn Mahendro is the father of co-owners Nakul Mahendro & Arjun Mahendro. . . Worth the --? ➖ Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles- Fairfax, CA --Badmaash . -- Tag Your Friends ---- . ⌨️+-- By: @LAeats . BADMAASH Fried Chicken Sammich marinated chicken in a spiced batter, double fried crisp & dipped in a smokey butter chicken sauce - served on a Martin’s Famous Potato Roll- w/ pickles, iceberg lettuce & cumin-coleslaw . @badmaashla @chefpawanmahendro @nakulbadmaash @arjunbadmaash
5. Night + Market - Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chiengrai-style Fried Chicken Thigh, Papaya Slaw, Ranch Dressing, Jalapeño and Cilantro
--9.4|Food --9|Service--8.8|Environment FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH -- $10.00 . FOLLOW @laeats 400+ Reviews All 8️⃣or⬆️ Mostly -- $20 or Less | -- LA 1,400+ Items Tried --+-- 70ish% don’t make it . #eatsfact ™ Night + Market now has 3 locations, the original on Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake (Song), a Venice location on Lincoln Blvd (Sahm), & West Hollywood (WeHo). . Chef/Ownee Kris Yenbamroong is from LA and is growing his presence beyond the many locations of Night + Market with his cook book. . . --Silver Lake, CA |--Night + Market . -- Tag Your Friends ------ . ⌨️+-- By: @laeats . Fried Chicken Sandwich Chiengrai-style fried chicken thigh, papaya slaw, ranch dressing, jalapeño, cilantro . @ntmrkt
6. Dave’s Hot Chicken - 2 Sliders w/ Cheese & Fries
2 Sliders w/ Cheese & Fries with Cold Slaw, Sauce, & Pickles
--9.2|Food--9.4|Service--8.6|Environment . 2 SLIDERS w/Cheese & Fries -- $13.99 . --Tag a friend who’d eat this Chicken! . #EatsFact ™ Dave’s Hot Chicken offers 7 levels of heat. No Spice all the way to the highest level Reaper. The Reaper requires you to sign a release in order to eat the chicken at that level of heat. . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles, CA -- Dave’s Hot Chicken . . Food Review (⌨️+--) By: @LAeats . . 2 SLIDERS w/Cheese & Fries Bun, Cold Slaw, Sauce, & Pickles (Shown W/Cheese) . @daveshotchicken . . CATEGORIES: Hot Chicken, Spicy Food, Ktiwn, Pickles, Fried Chicken Restaurant, Pickles, Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Chicken
7. Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles - #4 Herb's Speical
1/2 Chicken Smothered w/ Gravy & Onions + 2 Waffles
--9.2|Food --9|Service--8.8|Environment #4 (HERB’S SPECIAL) -- $22.00 . FOLLOW @LAeats 420+ Reviews All 8️⃣or⬆️ -- $20 or Less (Mostly) | -- LA 1,400+ Items Tried --+-- . #EatsFact ™ Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles was the restaurant that originated serving Chicken & Waffles together when they opened in 1975. Herb Hudson help start the phenomenon of Chicken & Waffles. . Tip - Try the Herb Special with syrup. . . -- Hollywood, CA --Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles . Worth the --? ➖ Worth a return visit? -- . -- Tag Your Friends ---- . ⌨️+-- By: @LAeats . #4 (HERB’S SPECIAL) 1/2 Chicken smothered w/gravy & onions, 2 waffles . @roscoeschickenandwaffles
