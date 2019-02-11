LAeats - 7 MUST TRY Fried Chickens in Los Angeles

In Collaboration with LAEats

Los Angeles is becoming one of the world's best places for fried chicken. From sandwiches to tenders, and everything in between, we get you ready to eat them all.

To say Los Angeles has some of the best fried chicken in the world is a bold statement and one that we can back up with seven amazing fried chickens. Don't be confused, we have everykind of fried chicken, - hot chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, fried chicken wings, chicken and waffles, and more.

No matter what heat level you enjoy, from just classic fried chicken (No Heat) to the kind requiring gloves and a signed waiver to eat, get ready to discover and learn more about the seven must try fried chicken dishes in LA.

1. Howlin Ray's - The Sando

Boneless Breast, Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Pickles and Butter Bun

2. Lucky Bird - Fried Chicken

3. C.J. Boyd’s Fried Chicken - K-Town

Chili, Ginger, Cabbage, Daikon and Sesame Mayo

4. Badmaash - Fried Chicken Sammich

Marinated in a spiced batter, double fried crisp & dipped in a smokey butter chicken sauce, served on a Martin’s Famous Potato Roll with pickles, iceberg lettuce & cumin-coleslaw.

5. Night + Market - Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chiengrai-style Fried Chicken Thigh, Papaya Slaw, Ranch Dressing, Jalapeño and Cilantro

6. Dave’s Hot Chicken - 2 Sliders w/ Cheese & Fries

2 Sliders w/ Cheese & Fries with Cold Slaw, Sauce, & Pickles

7. Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles - #4 Herb's Speical

1/2 Chicken Smothered w/ Gravy & Onions + 2 Waffles

