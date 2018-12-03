Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth will be invading Lake Park

After thousands of votes cast and fierce competition from neighborhoods across Southern California, we are thrilled to announce that Lake Park has WON Nextdoor's FIRST EVER Rock Your Block contest with Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth! Congratulations, and thank you to every neighbor who cast a vote.

For those who may have missed the contest, Nextdoor teamed up with Subaru and the all-new five-passenger Subaru Ascent, as well as Radio.com to bring one lucky SoCal neighborhood the chance of a lifetime to welcome Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth to their neighborhood for a private neighborhood concert and block party. Lake Park had the highest participation rate and is therefore the winning neighborhood!

Congrats to the residents of Lake Park