Lara Scott Reviews Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA at Dodger Stadium

If you have driven by Dodger Stadium recently, you might have noticed a Big Top in the parking lot and wondered what was going on. It’s VOLTA, the 22nd show from Cirque du Soleil to be presented in Los Angeles!

VOLTA is inspired by the worlds of BMX, street sports, and acrobatics, and has a real sense of freedom and adventure.



DOES VOLTA HAVE A STORY?



Usually, I have NO idea what the heck the plot is at a Cirque show, and that’s okay because we are there for the tricks! However, VOLTA’s story is a little easier to follow along with, and surprisingly moving: Waz, a young man with blue hair, feels ashamed because he is different. Thinking that fame will bring him the acceptance he is craving, he becomes a contestant on a game show but soon realizes that what he is actually looking for is self-acceptance. Being true to yourself, fulfilling your potential, and recognizing your own power; THESE are the keys to happiness. This is all underscored by absolutely gorgeous music from composer Anthony Gonzalez, featuring live singers and musicians.

(Photo: Matt Beard)

VOLTA is dazzlingly beautiful, and the different acts basically add up to the world’s GREATEST talent show. And I loved that there’s roller skating and double Dutch rope jumping like you have NEVER seen before! You will see tricks involving trampolines, Swiss rings, an acro lamp, bikes, and a comedy routine involving WASHING MACHINES that was a huge hit. I was really inspired by the focus that the performers had; they were completely focused on what they were doing, and it was like the audience did not even exist.

(Photo: Matt Beard)

And of course, as the performers were doing their tricks, they were wearing FABULOUS outfits! Zaldy Goco (who has worked with Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, and Lady Gaga) designed the costumes in VOLTA.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Find your free and feel an adrenaline rush at Cirque du Soleil’s VOLTA!

(Photo: Matt Beard)

VOLTA is under the Big Top in the Dodger Stadium parking lot through March 8, and then it moves to the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18-April 19.I am going to recommend VOLTA for ages 7 & up. I couldn’t find an official age recommendation online, so this is not a hard and fast rule but just my personal opinion.The show is 2.5 hours (including a 25-minute intermission).Photographs are permitted, but there is no flash photography for the safety of the performers and also no video recording.

One other heads up: I had one bar of cell service and could get a text out here and there, but could not connect to any websites or social media while I was in the parking lot and Big Top.



For more info and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta or call 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

Disclosure: I received press tickets to attend this show