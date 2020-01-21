Lara Scott Reviews 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Play in San Francisco

(This article is spoiler-free!)

HOGWARTS WELCOMES YOU HOME

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a two-part play based on an original new story by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. It is the eighth story about The Boy Who Lived, and begins where the epilogue of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS left off: With a grownup Harry, Ginny, Hermione, and Ron dropping off their children at the train station to begin school at Hogwarts.

CURSED CHILD is only playing in TWO places in the United States: New York City and San Francisco. There are no plans for a tour, because each theater has to be specially modified for the show; you will understand when you see all of the tricks and how they use almost every inch of the space. I saw the San Francisco production, which was spectacular, so I will be focusing on that.

BUT IS IT WORTH A TRIP TO THE BAY AREA?

So...is it worth it to travel to the Bay Area to see the play? And should you see both parts? YES and YES! The end of Part 1 is a cliffhanger, and Part 2 is the end of the story, and you can see them on consecutive nights or on the same day (that’s what I did). CURSED CHILD is a dazzling and unique theatre experience, and with a total of close to six hours of show, you will feel immersed in Harry’s magical world.

Both parts are equally captivating, and the second part really gets into what it means to be a father, family, loss, and how maybe the hardest thing in the whole world to do is to grow up. There was one moment where the entire audience SCREAMED, and then another where I think I heard all of our hearts break at once, and it hit me how we can let the tragedies of our past break us, or realize that it is because of them that we are stronger.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is an emotional ride that pays tribute to the stories we love, but also creates a fresh new one that somehow feels almost more personal because you are seeing the characters right in front of you. Imogen Heap has supplied some of the most hauntingly beautiful music you will ever hear, which constantly plays throughout. I am not going to say anything about the cast because I don’t want to give away which characters make an appearance, but every single person did an incredible job, not just with conveying some really intense emotions (and hysterical moments, too) but also with some really physically demanding things.

WHO SHOULD SEE THIS PLAY?

You will love CURSED CHILD even if you haven’t read the books or seen the movies. You’ll find a summary of all of the previous stories in your program, along with some other facts that are good to know about Harry’s world. You can grab some Harry Potter merchandise and even Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans or a Chocolate Frog before entering the auditorium. And it’s fun to see everyone in the audience wearing their Wizarding finest, from scarves to sweatshirts and purses.

I’m going to recommend the show for ages 10 & up because there are some VERY intense moments and the story moves FAST. Side note: My ten-year-old lost a TOOTH during the first act, calmly handed it to me, and kept watching. He was totally into it!

As a HUGE fan of the books and movies, I wasn’t sure what to think about a Harry Potter play…but I LOVED IT! It’s my favorite thing that I have EVER seen on stage, and seeing all of these beloved characters again, all grown up, and then learning where life has taken them….well, it brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.

Tickets are on sale for performances through July 12! We are used to everything coming to us in Los Angeles, but again, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will NOT be; it is only on in the U.S. in NYC and San Francisco. I was telling my husband that I knew the play would be something special, but after seeing it I can say with total confidence that this is worth the trip to the Bay Area. You will be dazzled and profoundly affected by this beautiful experience.

The Bottom Line: Grab your wand, cloak, and floo powder and get ready for the magic of Harry Potter on stage!

