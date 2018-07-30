Madonna Launches Birthday Fundraiser in Support of Malawian Orphans

Madonna has announced the launch of a Facebook fundraiser in celebration of her upcoming 60th birthday. The project will run through August 31 and benefit the superstar's Raising Malawi foundation.

The partnership with Facebook and global payments company, Ripple, is set to raise funds for Malawi's orphans and vulnerable children. With every contribution collected, 100 % of it goes directly to Raising Malawi's work at Home of Hope orphanage.

"I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most," said Madonna. "Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and healthcare. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved. Through their generous match, Ripple is doubling the impact each individual can make."

The musician and philanthropist has spent the last 10 years working in Malawi to serve over 10,000 children. Madonna's fundraiser will continue to help provide scholarships, support Malawi's first pediatric intensive care unit, among other things.

Click here for more information on the Raising Malawi foundation and to learn more about Madonna's critical birthday fundraiser.