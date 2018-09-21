Lisa Stanley talks with Michael Michael Avenatii about possible 2020 Presidential run

Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, thinks he would beat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election -- and "it would not even be close."

Speaking to K-Earth 101's Lisa Stanley for her Radio.com podcast, What Goes on Around Here?, Avenatti teased the possibility of running as a Democrat, though he hesitated to confirm any official plans just yet.

"I debate this and it depends on when you ask me what I'm going to do," Avenatti said, before adding that fear about the future of the country is what drives him to consider running for president. "My life would be a lot easier, again, if I did not do it. But let me tell you my biggest fear. I have a huge fear. That is that I'm sitting on my couch in November 2020, after having decided that it's better for me to live my good life and enjoy my riches and success, and I'm sitting on my couch and I watch the Democratic nominee lose to Donald Trump."

While Avenatti is still publicly undecided about running for president as a Democrat, the 47-year-old California native is confident he has a better chance of defeating Trump than any of the other prospective candidates. "They might make a better president than I would, but guess what? They can't beat Donald Trump. If you can’t beat Donald Trump, it doesn’t matter what your experience level is, or your governing style, or your policies, or how deep you are in policy," Avenatti said. "If I got the nomination, 100% I would beat that guy in the election, it would not even be close. I know that’s a hell of a statement but I stand behind it."

