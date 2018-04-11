Mariah Carey Reveals Battle With Bipolar Disorder

There has long been concern about Mariah Carey's mental health following a series of high profile public incidents and now we know why.

Maraih opened up to People Magazine talking about her mental health and revealing her bipolar diagnosis.

She told People she's been living in denial for almost 20 years, admitting she's been hiding this secret struggle for nearly 17 years.

She tells the magazine she was diagnosed with bipolar 2 and says "Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy of a burden to carry, and I couldn't do that anymore."

Mariah says she was diagnosed back in 2001 after suffering a very public, emotional, and physical breakdown, ultimately hospitalized for it.

Now, she says she's receiving various forms of treatments to help with her disorder, including medications.

Carey tells the magazine, "I'm exercising, getting acupuncture, eating healthy, spending quality time with my kids and doing what i love, writing songs and making music. I believe everything happens for a reason so maybe it's just me going through one of the hardest couple of years that I've been through in order to come out in a positive place on the other side."