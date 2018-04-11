Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating as Khloe Kardashian Prepares to Give Birth

Heartbreaking news for Khloe Kardashian who is days away from giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Yesterday, Khloe's world crumbled after pictures and videos of Tristan cheating on her surfaced.

According to a source who spoke to People Magazine, Tristan is a 'serial cheater' and this "has been a long time coming."

Thompson was spotted Saturday night in New York at a club, cozying up with a mystery brunette. That same girl was allegedly on Tristan's arm as they entered his hotel at 5am.

Lani Blair reportedly spent four hours at Tristan's hotel on Saturday and they say several more hours Sunday morning after a night on the town.

She was reportedly spotted again leaving Thompson's hotel Monday evening toting an overnight bag.

And it's not just this incident. TMZ posted footage recorded in October 2017 showing Thompson kissing one woman while another woman was groping and motor boating with him while at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C.

According to the source, "Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloe, he's a serial cheater and there will be more women to come out of the woodwork."

So sad first Lamar, now Tristan.

No comment from Khloe or Tristan as of yet.

One thing to know, Khloe reportedly met Tristan while he was still with his girlfriend who was pregnant at the time.

So if she cheated with him, you know the saying, "If he cheats with you he will cheat on you."