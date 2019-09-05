What Goes On Around Here? With Lisa Stanley and Marissa Jaret Winokur

K-Earth 101's resident Rent-A-Yenta, Lisa Stanley brings in Tony award winning actress, Marissa Jaret Winokur to talk about everything from her personal life to her career on Broadway! You'll hear about her time as Tracy Turnblad in "Hairspray" on Broadway in New York, her experience during Celebrity Big Brother, and her new project coming out soon on Netflix!



Marissa Jaret Winokur can be found on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.