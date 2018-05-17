LOCKS OF LOVE WEEK with SUPERCUTS and PAUL MITCHELL

June 11-17, 2018

Get a FREE haircut at Supercuts by donating 10-inches or more of hair!

K-EARTH 101, Supercuts, and Paul Mitchell have teamed up with the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Orange County for its annual LOCKS OF LOVE WEEK, June 11-17, 2018! Get a FREE HAIRCUT at any participating Supercuts location in Southern California with a Locks of Love Donation! Click here to find the Supercuts location nearest you.

This annual campaign was inspired seven years ago with an email from a nine-year old K-EARTH 101 listener (JoJo Lopez) who wanted to donate her hair to Locks of Love to help provide hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children with medical hair loss. Last year, more than 1,250 people donated 10-inches or more of hair during the Locks of Love Week –that’s over 12,500 inches of hair donated to Locks of Love to help provide hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children with medical hair loss!

During the week of June 11-17, 2018, every person who meets the Locks of Love guidelines will receive a FREE haircut from an expert stylist at participating Supercuts locations in Southern California, plus they’ll receive a Paul Mitchell 413 Sculpting Brush (while supplies last).

UNIVERSAL CITYWALK EVENT:

Join K-EARTH 101’s Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley for a special LOCK OF LOVE Kick-Off Party at Universal CityWalk on Monday, June 11th from 4pm until 6pm at the 5 Towers Stage (in front of the AMC Cinemas). K-EARTH is looking for 101 listeners and Girl Scouts who want to participate by donating their hair and receiving a free haircut from a Supercuts stylist! Pay It Forward and be part of our Locks of Love Celebration! Prizes…fun…and special surprises!

Email us to confirm your participation at Universal CityWalk. We will email you back with additional information and a parking pass for the Locks of Love Kick-Off Party Event.

When you get your hair cut at Supercuts for our Locks of Love Week, please post before and after pictures on our Facebook page. We’d love to see how you now look like a Rock Star!

If you are a Girl Scout and make a hair donation, starting on June 11th you’ll have an opportunity to earn a special edition patch! Make sure that you snap a before and after photo on your phone (or camera) at Supercuts…then bring it to any Girl Scouts Council Shop in Los Angeles or Orange County to receive your Locks of Love Patch!

For the Council Shop nearest you, click below for a list of locations:

GSGLA: http://www.girlscoutsla.org/pages/shop/index.html#hours

GSGOC: http://www.girlscoutshop.com/ORANGE-COUNTY-COUNCIL

For more information regarding the Girl Scout patch redemption, contact Jillian Critelli at Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles via email at [email protected] or Elizabeth Fairchild at Girl Scouts of Orange County via email at [email protected]coutsOC.org

Watch TV Coverage from previous years:

2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJr_CqosAlo

2016: http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/video/3412154-free-haircuts-this-week-for-locks-of-love-donations/

Locks of Love, a not-for-profit organization, utilizes donated hair to provide hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children under age 21 with medical hair loss. The basic guideline for hair donation is that the hair’s longest layer should be 10” or longer. Colored or permed hair is acceptable, as long as the hair is not bleached; and gray hair will be accepted.

Again, THANK YOU for participating in K-EARTH 101’s LOCKS OF LOVE WEEK!

Peace, Love & Happiness…

K-EARTH 101’s Gary Bryan & Lisa Stanley

John Paul DeJoria from Paul Mitchell

and the hundreds of stylists at Supercuts in Southern California!