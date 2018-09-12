LOS ANGELES FREE MUSEUM DAYS - SEPTEMBER 2018

Be sure to check out some of the free museum days that are happening around LA this month!

09/16: Museum of Latin American Art

09/16: Craft and Folk Art Museum (pay what you can)

09/18: Natural History Museum

09/18: La Brea Tar Pits Museum

09/18: Los Angeles County Arboretum (note: the tram doesn’t run on this day)

09/18: South Coast Botanic Garden

09/18: Descanso Gardens

09/20: USC Pacific Asian Museum (5 to 8 p.m.)

09/20: Pasadena Museum of California Art (from 5 to 8 p.m.)

09/20: Japanese American National Museum (all day)

09/20: MOCA Grand & MOCA Geffen (from 5 to 8 p.m.)

09/20: Skirball Cultural Center

09/20: Long Beach Museum of Art (3 to 8 p.m.)