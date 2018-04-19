Motörhead Röad Crew Beer Headed to US

Motörhead have announced their Road Crew beer is headed to the US—specifically, Arcadia Brewing Company in Kalamazoo.

The beer, a 6.2% ABV American IPA, is described by the brewery as “a crushable hop-forward India Pale Ale with attitude that showcases a floral and citrusy hop character with just the right amount of malt sweetness.”

Road Crew was first released in 2015 by Camerons and was met by wild success, being exported to 22 countries.

“Röad Crew beer is perfect for all rock, beer and hop heads and goes down especially well whilst listening to Motörhead at a wonderfully obscene, lawn-killing volume,“ explains Arcadia’s website.

In the video below, Motörhead’s own Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee shared their own excitement over Lemmy and the band’s dream of selling their beer worldwide.

The beer will be available in bottles and cans but also kegs and casks. For more information, visit motorhead-beer.com.