Paul McCartney Will Appear on "Carpool Karaoke"

Can confirm: Paul McCartney will definitely appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

Host James Corden has announced the news with the below tweet, as well as another one captioned, “I can’t wait for you all to see this. It was a day that will live with me forever x.”

It’s happening!#CarpoolKaraoke with @PaulMcCartney premieres next week during our four nights in London! pic.twitter.com/miFCncoL71 — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) June 13, 2018

Prior to yesterday’s announcement, it was rumored that McCartney would make an appearance on the show after he’d been spotted in Liverpool with Corden over the weekend, reportedly visiting several locations of significance to The Beatles, from the roundabout on Penny Lane to McCartney’s childhood home. Additionally, the Beatles legend appeared at a Liverpool pub for a surprise performance.

The McCartney episode will air sometime during the week of June 18, when The Late Late Show airs its London episodes.