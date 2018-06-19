Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Album

‘Living The Dream’ drops this fall

June 19, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Slash and Myles Kennedy

Despite making his way around the world on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime… Tour, Slash is gearing up for the release of another album. Together with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, he’ll release Living The Dream this fall.

This marks the first new album from Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators since 2014’s World On Fire, and they’ll tour in support of the upcoming record for a month beginning September 13.

Until then, Slash will continue touring with GnR, while Myles Kennedy carries on with his tour in support of this year’s solo album Year of the Tiger.

Living The Dream drops September 21.

