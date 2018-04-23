The Heartbreakers

WATCH: The Heartbreakers Play First Show Since Tom Petty’s Death

The band played with Patti Smith, Stephen Stills, Beck, & more!

April 23, 2018
Maura O'Malley

On Saturday night (April 21) in Austin, Texas, The Heartbreakers gave their first live performance since Tom Petty’s passing.

Not only did Mike Campbell (who will join Fleetwood Mac along with Neil Finntaking Lindsey Buckingham’s spot on their upcoming tour), Steve Ferrone, and Benmont Tench reunite but they brought out several other music giants.

Specifically, they performed their 1989 hit “I Won’t Back Down” with Stephen Stills. Additionally, Beck took the stage to perform his songs “Guess I’m Doing Fine” and “Where It’s At” alongside The Heartbreakers, while Patti Smith joined the band to play her song “Because The Night.”

Watch it all go down in the fan-shot footage below!

The reunion was held during the Light Up The Blues show to benefit Autism Speaks. According to Stereogum, other performers included Burt Bacharach, Judy Collins, Sheryl Crow, and Neil Young.

