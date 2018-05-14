WATCH: Lindsey Buckingham on Fleetwood Mac Departure
The guitarist was with the band for 43 years
May 14, 2018
Fleetwood Mac recently announced they’d be replacing guitarist Lindsey Buckingham with Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (Crowded House) on their upcoming tour. The band left a note on its website and spoke with Rolling Stone about its decision to proceed without Buckingham, citing a difference in schedules as the reason for the split.
Now, Buckingham has spoken out about his departure from the band during a campaign fundraiser for Mike Levin, a California congressional candidate. He states that leaving Fleetwood Mac wasn’t his doing and rather the result of a lost perspective within the band.
Watch clips of his speech below.
Fleetwood Mac will tour North America sans-Buckingham come October.