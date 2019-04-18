Bob Dylan Stops Show Over Fan Photos: "We Can Either Play or We Can Pose"

Bob Dylan has had a "no photos" policy at his shows for several years, but that didn't stop fans in Vienna, Austria from testing the limits of the "Don't Think Twice" singer.

During a performance of "Blowin' In The Wind" on Wednesday night, Dylan stopped his band to scold the crowd. “Take pictures or don’t take pictures” he ordered, after stepping back and nearly falling over an on-stage monitor. “We can either play or we can pose. Okay?”

Dylan then stepped back with his hand upon his hip, perhaps posing, maybe fuming from the interaction with the Vienna crowd. Bob and his band would finish out the set with "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry" before he exited the stage.

Dylan recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of his Nashville Skyline album, announcing plans to open a distillery in Nashville for his Heaven's Door line of whiskies in 2020. The project will transform a 160-year-old church into a distillery and arts center, and will include a restaurant and a performance venue featuring his paintings and metalwork sculptures.