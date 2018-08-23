An Unreleased Tom Petty Song Gets A Touching Tribute Video

The song “You And Me” originally appeared on Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ 2002 album The Last DJ. It’s a jangly, well-traveled love song – the type that Tom Petty specializes in. However, the song gets a whole new life when it’s stripped down, intimate without the drums and more contemplative than the original version.

This “clubhouse” version of "You And Me" was recorded in 2007, and was unreleased until now. It’s featured on the sprawling sixty song box set that’s coming September 28th, titled An American Treasure.

Along with the song release comes this sweet tribute to Tom Petty, through personal photos and footage.

Alternate versions, live performances, and unreleased songs are all a part of An American Treasure. Many of the songs come from the secret rehearsal space that the band refers to as the “clubhouse”

"Tom’s daughter Adria Petty and his wife Dana Petty were the primary catalysts for the commission, creation, and release of An American Treasure” according to a release for the project. It’s “a tribute and love letter pointing to the music in between the hits, and a strong musical portrait of the person they know in their hearts.”

In addition to four CDs comprised of sixty tracks, the box set will feature a fifty-two page booklet featuring old photos and liner notes for the tracks.

You can check out a full rundown of An American Treasure below:

CD 1

1. Surrender - Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions—1976

2. Listen To Her Heart - Live at The Record Plant, Sausalito, CA—April 23, 1977

3. Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll - Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

4. When The Time Comes - Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978

5. You’re Gonna Get It - Alternate version featuring strings from You’re Gonna Get It! sessions—1978

6. Radio Promotion Spot - 1977

7. Rockin’ Around (With You) - Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers —November 9, 1976

8. Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It) - Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—1976

9. Breakdown - Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

10. The Wild One, Forever - Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—November 9, 1976

11. No Second Thoughts - Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978

12. Here Comes My Girl - Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

13. What Are You Doing In My Life - Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

14. Louisiana Rain - Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

15. Lost In Your Eyes - Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions—1974

CD 2

1. Keep A Little Soul - Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982

2. Even The Losers - Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY—1989

3. Keeping Me Alive - Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982

4. Don’t Treat Me Like A Stranger - B-side to UK single of “I Won’t Back Down”—April, 1989

5. The Apartment Song - Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks)—1984

6. Concert Intro - Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

7. King’s Road - Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

8. Clear The Aisles - Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

9. A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me) - Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

10. Straight Into Darkness - Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA—May 5, 1982

11. You Can Still Change Your Mind - Album track from Hard Promises—May 5, 1981

12. Rebels - Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—1985

13. Deliver Me - Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions—1982

14. Alright For Now - Album track from Full Moon Fever—April 24, 1989

15. The Damage You’ve Done - Alternate version from Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) sessions—1987

16. The Best Of Everything - Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—March 26, 1985

17. Walkin’ From The Fire - Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions—March 1, 1984

18. King Of The Hill - Early take (with Roger McGuinn)—November 23, 1987

CD 3

1. I Won’t Back Down - Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA—February 4, 1997

2. Gainesville - Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—February 12, 1998

3. You And I Will Meet Again - Album track from Into The Great Wide Open—July 2, 1991

4. Into The Great Wide Open - Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena—November 24, 1991

5. Two Gunslingers - Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY—May 25, 2013

6. Lonesome Dave - Previously unreleased track from Greatest Hits sessions—July 23, 1993

7. To Find A Friend - Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994

8. Crawling Back To You - Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994

9. Wake Up Time - Alternate version from early Wildflowers sessions—August 12, 1992

10. Grew Up Fast - Album track from Songs and Music from “She’s the One”—August 6, 1996

11. I Don’t Belong - Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—December 3, 1998

12. Accused Of Love - Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999

13. Lonesome Sundown - Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999

14. Don’t Fade On Me - Alternate take from Wildflowers—sessions—April 20, 1994

CD 4

1. You And Me - Clubhouse version—November 9, 2007

2. Have Love Will Travel Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002

3. Money Becomes King - Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002

4. Bus To Tampa Bay - Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—August 11, 2011

5. Saving Grace - Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA—July 26, 2006

6. Down South - Album track from Highway Companion—July 25, 2006

7. Southern Accents - Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006

8. Insider - Live (with Stevie Nicks) at O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006

9. Two Men Talking - Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 16, 2012

10. Fault Lines - Album track from Hypnotic Eye—July 29, 2014

11. Sins Of My Youth - Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 12, 2012

12. Good Enough - Alternate version from Mojo sessions—2012

13. Something Good Coming - Album track from Mojo—July 15, 2010

14. Save Your Water - Album track from Mudcrutch 2—May 20, 2016

15. Like A Diamond - Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions—2002

16. Hungry No More - Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA—June 15, 2016