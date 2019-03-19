Angels Finalizing One Major Catch

By: Brian Bernstein



There is earth shaking news coming out of Los Angeles in the form of $430 million.

The Angels, not the Dodgers, are finalizing a deal to sign baseballs best player, Mike Trout, to a 12-year, $430 million contract. This would be the largest deal in professional sports history.



BREAKING: Star center fielder Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a record-breaking 12-year contract worth more than $430 million, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Details: https://t.co/bROnnC11Uh — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2019

Just weeks after Bryce Harper accepted his $330 million deal to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Angels were feeling pressure to ink Trout, 26, before he hit the free agency market after the 2020 season.

“If you don’t think I’m going to call Mike Trout in 2020, to have him to come to Philly, you’re crazy,” Harper told a Philadelphia sports-radio station.

So the Angels went to work and offered Trout a contract that is 30 percent higher than Harper’s, and his annual average of around $36 million will be higher than baseballs previous record of $34.4, held by starting pitcher Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Angels owner, Arte Moreno, will be able to breath a major sigh of relief once Trout touches pen to paper.

If this deal was unable to come to life, Moreno would have had to sweat out a bidding war against every other MLB team when the center fielder became a free agent.

However, if the team feared they held no chance in resigning their star center fielder, there would have been serious pressure to trade him and start the rebuilding process.

Yet that nightmare seems to be in the rearview mirror.

Halo-Nation should be thanking their owner for not only working out a local TV deal worth $3 billion, but building a bustling farm system that should make this team a force for years to come in just a few seasons.

Trout has only made the post-season once in his eight-year career and he was swept out of the first round by the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

Trout entered the Major Leagues when we was only 19 in 2011. In that year, he not only won rookie of the year, but finished second in the MVP voting. He won the AL MVP in 2014 and 2016, and has arguably the greatest start in the history of baseball. He’s amassed a career .307 batting average with 240 home runs, 648 RBIs, 793 runs and 189 stolen bases. Oh yeah, he also has the highest wins above replacement, 64.3, than any other player in the history of the game through their age 26-year season.

It is safe to say the Angels have their cornerstone player for the next decade. Now lets see them take advantage of it.