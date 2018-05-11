MusiCares Honors Mike McCready

Last night was a night to remember at Seattle's Showbox as music's A-list gathered to play and honor Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, this year's recipient of the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares.

Since 2005, the award has been bestowed on 13 recording artists recognizing their devotion to helping other addicts with the recovery process. The benefit concert held each year raises funds to help members of the music community needing access to treatment regardless of their financial situation.

The evening was hosted by Joel McHale and featured performances from Mark Arm, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Barrett Martin, Kim Virant, Mike Ness, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many, many more.

Josh Klinghoffer at the sound check for the MusiCares event honouring Mike McCready, at the Showbox in Seattle. Photo courtesy MusiCares Instagram. (10/05/18) pic.twitter.com/sZVHWe7zoj — Red Hot Chili News (@news_rhcp) May 11, 2018

The set of covers featured songs from the likes of Thin Lizzy, Pink Floyd, The Stooges, and Cheap Trick. The highlight of the evening was a haunting version of "River of Deceit" with Mike and Barrett, the two surviving members of Mad Season, along with Duff McKagan on bass and Starr Anna on vocals.

Previous recipients of the Stevie Ray Vaughan award are Alice Cooper, Jerry Cantrell, Ozzy Osbourne, James Hetfield, Chris Cornell, Dave Navaro, Dave Gahan, Chester Bennington, Pete Townshend, Smokey Robinson, Anthony Kiedis, and Adam Clayton.

Learn more about MusiCares or make a donation here.