National Pancake Day 2019: How to Get Free IHOP Pancakes

IHOP Restaurants announced the 2019 date and a new name for its annual pancake giveaway. This year’s IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids event will take place at IHOP restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, March 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with select locations participating until 10:00 p.m.* For one day only, guests can get a free short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes and, in return, help kids fighting to overcome illnesses by donating to its charity partners, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities”

As the most anticipated food holiday of the year, IHOP Free Pancake Day has become a pop-culture phenomenon. Every dollar raised during the IHOP Free Pancake Day campaign stays local. Guests can participate in the campaign and help IHOP reach its $4 million fundraising goal by:

Visiting any IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 during event hours* to enjoy a free stack of IHOP’s world-famous Original Buttermilk pancakes and donating to the featured charity.

Purchasing a wall icon now through March 12, 2019 to show support. Guests who buy a $5 wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good for a future purchase of $10 or more (valid at participating restaurants only.)**

Making an in-restaurant cash contribution or on-check donation at any IHOP restaurant between now and March 31, 2019.

For more information on IHOP Free Pancake Day and the IHOP Kid Culinary Team, including participating restaurant hours and charity support, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.