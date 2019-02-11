New 'Aladdin' Teaser Reveals Will Smith's Genie

Via ALT 105.3

Walt Disney Pictures has released the first teaser for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of their 1992 animated film Aladdin.

The new teaser reveals Will Smith as Genie, a role made popular by the vocal personality of the late Robin Williams.

Video of Disney's Aladdin - Special Look: In Theaters May 24

The live-action film is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) and is written by John August (Dark Shadows). The film also stars Mena Massoud (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) as the title character and Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Jasmine.

Aladdin is set to be set free in theaters on May 24, 2019.