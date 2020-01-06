New Coachella Documentary Coming to YouTube

Over the last 20 years, Coachella has become a household name - but the story behind the festival hasn't fully been told until now.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and YouTube have collaborated on a YouTube Original documentary titled "Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert". The announcement came in the form of a 26 second trailer on the official Coachella YouTube channel.

In the teaser trailer, shots of enthusiastic and rowdy crowds serve as the backdrop as words flash across the screen. "The history. The performances. The untold stories," the words say, ending with a true mic-drop statement, "Discover the moments that changed everything."

The description to the trailer says that the documentary "opens up the vault" and will include performances and behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with artists including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes, Madonna, Beck, Radiohead and more.

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on Jun 14, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

"Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" will premiere on YouTube Originals on March 31, 2020, a little over a week before the 2020 festival is set to take place.