Paul McCartney And John Lennon's Kids "Come Together" For A Selfie

Beatles fans, rejoice! Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney posted a selfie to Instagram, stunning fans with their striking resemblance to their famous fathers.

Lennon uploaded the picture from what appears to have been taken during a jam session with the caption: "Peakaboo..." The photo has already garnered over 45,000 likes and thousands of comments from followers asking for a collaboration.

"Give us some music like your fathers did," one user wrote.

It's uncanny!

Sean, 42, is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono and has quite the career in both music and film. He also has a brother, Julian, who is the son of John and Cynthia Lennon.

James, 40, is Paul McCartney's fourth kid with Linda McCartney. He also has four other sisters. Music runs in his veins too, as he contributed to solo albums by his parents and has released some of his own albums.

James isn't the only Fab Four offspring Sean spends his time with. He recently took to Instagram to share a pic with George Harrison's son Dhani.