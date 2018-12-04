Paul McCartney Announces Dodgers Stadium Show July 13

Paul McCartney just announced he’s returning to Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 13th for one night only, on the Freshen Up Tour. All your favorite songs, classic and new, plus a few surprises!

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 13 at 10am (PST) exclusively via Dodgers.com/PaulMcCartney.

The Freshen Up tour is Paul’s first outing following the release of his #1 charting album, Egypt Station, released September 7th on Capitol Records to stellar reviews: Rolling Stone raved, "Macca keeps adding new gems to his songbook, with nothing to prove except he’s the only genius who can do this… And, oh yeah — in his spare time, he happens to still be the greatest live performer on Earth,” while Entertainment Weekly described the album as "the still-vital life force of a superstar who has been there and everywhere and is glad just to be here now."

Tour dates: