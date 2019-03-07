Queen Elizabeth II Shared Her First Instagram Post & We're Here For It

By Nicole Slater

Her Majesty shared her first Insta post and we're here for it! While some might expect a picture of her grandchildren or one of her beloved corgis, instead she chose to post a letter written by her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert.

"Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors." - Queen Elizabeth II

What will she post next? We're sure hoping for a selfie with the description, "Yaaaaaassss Queen." Too on the nose? Fair.