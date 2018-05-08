Queen To Set Up Residency In Las Vegas

Following the likes of Aerosmith, ZZ Top, The Who, Elton John, and other heritage music acts, QUEEN, through their official website, have announced their plans for a Las Vegas residency that will run for the first three weeks of September 2018.

In the press release announcing the shows dubbed as "The Crown Jewels," guitarist/co-founder BRIAN MAY exclaimed, "We’re ready to take on the ultimate challenge … to dazzle Vegas!"

Also chiming in was Adam Lambert, Queen's singer since 2011, who said, "I’m so excited to help share ‘The Crown Jewels’ with the Strip!"

Tickets for "The Crown Jewels" are scheduled to go on sale to the public on May 11 through Ticketmaster at 10 AM PT; Queen fan club members will be offered access to a special pre-sale via email. In what's shaping up to be a busy year for the heritage British outfit, it's also expected and hoped that the oft-delayed Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, will be ready for release by the end of this year.

Rock on, Queen!