Queen 2.0: Return of the Champions

By Scott T. Sterling

In 2018, legendary classic rock band Queen is bigger—and more relevant—than ever.

On Nov. 2, the big-screen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will bring the sensationalized story of Queen’s ascent to rock and roll superstardom in the ‘70s, featuring Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) in the pivotal lead role of late frontman, Freddie Mercury (original bassist John Deacon retired from music in 1991).

The remaining members of the band, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, continue to fly the Queen flag on tour around the world, now featuring American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert filling Mercury’s massive shoes.

While there is no replacing such a singular and inimitable talent as Freddie Mercury, Lambert has brought a fierce kindred mentality to the task, embodying the band’s vast catalog of classics with his own impressive vocal abilities and powerful personality. His approach is one it’s safe to say Mercury himself would appreciate.

