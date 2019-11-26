Best-Selling Music Artists In Last 50 Years

November 26, 2019
RADIO.COM Staff
Uncategorized

Get ready to lock in your guesses of the top selling artists in the last 50 years.

The animated timeline video, created by Data Is Beautiful, shows the best-selling music artists from the first quarter of 1969 through the third quarter of 2019.

The data for this timeline was compiled through a number of different sources using “different medias such as album sales, radio broadcasting, digital copies sales and online streaming frequency.”

top sellers

Of all of the artists in the past half-century, two stand out: Michael Jackson and Eminem. Michael Jackson has the highest cumulative number of years in the top spot (~12 years), while Eminem holds the longest continuous best-selling artist slot (8.5 years).

Who will be next?

 

Music
data

