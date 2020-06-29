K-EARTH 101 4th of July Seltzerbration

Stop by one of these locations to join in the fun! They're all open 4th of July Weekend for Dine-In and/or Take-Out:

The 6740

6740 Greenleaf Ave. Whittier, CA 90601

S & P Restaurant & Sports Bar

13225 Telegraph Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Hops & Barley Alehouse

3905 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280

Encino/Balboa Golf Course

16821 Burbank Blvd, Encino, CA 91436

Jalapeno Pete’s

11612-11616 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Schooners

22903 W Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Springbok

16153 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91406

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000-06 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Britania Pub

318 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401



Sidewalk Cafe

1401 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

Old Town Patio

115 Richmond St, El Segundo, CA 90245

Slaters 50/50

3-11 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

R-Bar

106 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802



Shannon's On Pine

209 Pine Ave #A, Long Beach, 90802

Gallaghers Pub & Grill

2751 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803



Lona's City Limits Cantina

1174 Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807

Tavern on Brand

208 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203

1739 Public House

1739 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Easy's

Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048



Berkshire House

143 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Mutt Lynch's

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Goat Hill Tavern

1830 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Surf City Ale House

301 Main St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Angelo's Hamburgers

511 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92806

Brennan’s

4089 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292