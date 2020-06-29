K-EARTH 101 4th of July Seltzerbration

Check out this list of locations open for dine-in and/or takeout

K-EARTH 101 4th of July Seltzerbration
Stop by one of these locations to join in the fun!  They're all open 4th of July Weekend for Dine-In and/or Take-Out:

The 6740
6740 Greenleaf Ave. Whittier, CA 90601

S & P Restaurant & Sports Bar 
13225 Telegraph Rd, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Hops & Barley Alehouse
3905 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280

Encino/Balboa Golf Course
16821 Burbank Blvd, Encino, CA 91436

Jalapeno Pete’s
11612-11616 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Schooners
22903 W Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Springbok
16153 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91406

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
7000-06 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Britania Pub
318 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Sidewalk Cafe
1401 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

Old Town Patio
115 Richmond St, El Segundo, CA 90245

Slaters 50/50
3-11 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

R-Bar
106 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802

Shannon's On Pine 
209 Pine Ave #A, Long Beach, 90802

Gallaghers Pub & Grill
2751 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

Lona's City Limits Cantina
1174 Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807

Tavern on Brand
208 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203

1739 Public House
1739 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Easy's
Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Berkshire House 
143 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Mutt Lynch's 
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Goat Hill Tavern 
1830 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Surf City Ale House 
301 Main St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Angelo's Hamburgers
511 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92806

Brennan’s
4089 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Bud Light Seltzer
4th of july

