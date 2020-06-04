K-Earth 101 / Black Lives Matter
June 4, 2020
As we all process the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless death, here are some valuable resources available in order for you to educate, donate, and activate. Now is the time for us all to be more involved in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination.
ORGANIZATIONS:
- Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles
- March & Rally Los Angeles
- American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
- Color of Change
- Campaign Zero
- Los Angeles Urban League
- Know Your Rights Camp
DONATE / FINANCIALLY SUPPORT:
- National Bail Fund Network
- Minnesota Freedom Fund
- Black owned Etsy shops
- Black owned restaurants in Los Angeles
- Glamour Magazine's list of black owned businesses
PEOPLE TO CHECK OUT:
BOOKS TO READ:
- White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo, PhD
- White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack by Peggy McIntosh
- I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
- How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
- Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race by Beverly Daniel Tatum
- White Rage by Carol Anderson
- Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
STUFF TO WATCH:
- When They See Us (Netflix) - Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story.
- Dear White People (Netflix) - Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as "post-racial" as it thinks.
- 13TH (Netflix) - In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom.
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Hulu) - Based on the novel by James Baldwin, "If Beale Street Could Talk" is a soulful drama about a young couple fighting for justice in the name of love and the promise of the American dream.
- Just Mercy (Amazon) - A powerful true story that follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his battle for justice as he defends a man sentenced to death despite evidence proving his innocence.
FOR THE KIDS:
- A Is for Activist by Innosanto Nagara
- This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz