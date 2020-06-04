K-Earth 101 / Black Lives Matter

As we all process the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless death, here are some valuable resources available in order for you to educate, donate, and activate. Now is the time for us all to be more involved in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination.

Register to Vote

Systemic Racism Explained

ORGANIZATIONS:

DONATE / FINANCIALLY SUPPORT:

PEOPLE TO CHECK OUT:

BOOKS TO READ:

STUFF TO WATCH:

When They See Us (Netflix) - Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story.

Dear White People (Netflix) - Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as "post-racial" as it thinks.

13TH (Netflix) - In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom.

If Beale Street Could Talk (Hulu) - Based on the novel by James Baldwin, "If Beale Street Could Talk" is a soulful drama about a young couple fighting for justice in the name of love and the promise of the American dream.

Just Mercy (Amazon) - A powerful true story that follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his battle for justice as he defends a man sentenced to death despite evidence proving his innocence.

FOR THE KIDS: