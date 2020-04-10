Local Love: Front Line Friday

Help Us Donate Food to Healthcare Workers

April 10, 2020
Local Love continues with Front Line Friday! We want to say thank you to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff heroes fighting COVID-19 in Southern California.

This week, we're teaming up with our friends Two Hungry LA Gals

We'll be donating food to the frontline healthcare workers at Cedars-Sinai hospital and would love your help!

If you'd like to make a donation, you can Venmo them at @TwoHungry-LAgals. No amount is too small. Be sure to note #frontlinefriday on your Venmo donation.

Check out our interview with Alex & Megan from Two Hungry LA Gals:

