Mother's Day: Leave a Message for Mom

May 5, 2020
RADIO.COM Staff
Let mom know how you really feel about her this Mother's Day by leaving her a personal message at 800-232-KRTH (5784). We may use yours on the air this Sunday!

But before you do...here are some examples of what might be considered a GOOD Mother's Day shout-out...and a BAD one:

 

GOOD:  Mom, thanks for being there to lend an ear when I was down.

BAD: Mom, thanks for being there to bail me out of jail...again.

 

GOOD: You passed along so many good things to me -  how to dress, how to cook, how to be polite...

BAD: Hey, ma...how come I ​look so much like our old mailman?

 

GOOD: From early on you taught me everything I need to know about unconditional love.

BAD: When I was little you taught me how to roll a cigarette with one hand and not spill a drop of beer.

 

GOOD: Mom, for once I'm going to cook your favorite meal for this weekend.

BAD: Mom, if you don't pay back that 50 bucks you owe me I'm having your electricity cut off this weekend.

 

GOOD: To my dearest mother, the only thing you need to know is...I love you.

BAD: To my dearest mother, the only thing you need to know is...I totaled your Camry.

 

To all the moms out there...HAVE A GREAT ONE!​

