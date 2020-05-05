Mother's Day: Leave a Message for Mom

Let mom know how you really feel about her this Mother's Day by leaving her a personal message at 800-232-KRTH (5784). We may use yours on the air this Sunday!

But before you do...here are some examples of what might be considered a GOOD Mother's Day shout-out...and a BAD one:

GOOD: Mom, thanks for being there to lend an ear when I was down.

BAD: Mom, thanks for being there to bail me out of jail...again.

GOOD: You passed along so many good things to me - how to dress, how to cook, how to be polite...

BAD: Hey, ma...how come I ​look so much like our old mailman?

GOOD: From early on you taught me everything I need to know about unconditional love.

BAD: When I was little you taught me how to roll a cigarette with one hand and not spill a drop of beer.

GOOD: Mom, for once I'm going to cook your favorite meal for this weekend.

BAD: Mom, if you don't pay back that 50 bucks you owe me I'm having your electricity cut off this weekend.

GOOD: To my dearest mother, the only thing you need to know is...I love you.

BAD: To my dearest mother, the only thing you need to know is...I totaled your Camry.

To all the moms out there...HAVE A GREAT ONE!​