Mother's Day: Leave a Message for Mom
We could play it back on the air!
Let mom know how you really feel about her this Mother's Day by leaving her a personal message at 800-232-KRTH (5784). We may use yours on the air this Sunday!
But before you do...here are some examples of what might be considered a GOOD Mother's Day shout-out...and a BAD one:
GOOD: Mom, thanks for being there to lend an ear when I was down.
BAD: Mom, thanks for being there to bail me out of jail...again.
GOOD: You passed along so many good things to me - how to dress, how to cook, how to be polite...
BAD: Hey, ma...how come I look so much like our old mailman?
GOOD: From early on you taught me everything I need to know about unconditional love.
BAD: When I was little you taught me how to roll a cigarette with one hand and not spill a drop of beer.
GOOD: Mom, for once I'm going to cook your favorite meal for this weekend.
BAD: Mom, if you don't pay back that 50 bucks you owe me I'm having your electricity cut off this weekend.
GOOD: To my dearest mother, the only thing you need to know is...I love you.
BAD: To my dearest mother, the only thing you need to know is...I totaled your Camry.
To all the moms out there...HAVE A GREAT ONE!