All the Happenings in LA This Weekend

(KNX 10.70) From lobster to vegan dishes, to learning about new wines, and walking the streets of East L.A. to visit the burgeoning art scene, L.A. has a lot going on. Catch it all before it's too dark, too early. We're lucky to live in such a beautiful place.

Friday, Sept. 6

Original Long Beach Lobster Festival

Everyone’s favorite crustacean is celebrated this weekend at the Original Lobster Festival in Long Beach. A master chef steams up live Maine lobsters flown in daily for the event.

(Lobster Feast is not included in general admission; see website for detailed prices.) A giant food court offers numerous dining alternatives, and beach bars serve refreshments for the over 21 crowd. Festival-goers are entertained with live music on two stages, a dance floor, and arts and crafts booths.

Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6 pm, the Children's Stage showcases magicians, live reptiles and more. And no festival would be complete without inflatable bounces for the kids! Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

FESTIVAL HOURS:

Friday: 5pm-10pm

Saturday: noon-10pm

Sunday: noon-10pm

Parking at Marina Green costs $10; parking at Pike's Place, (a 10-minute walk away) is $8 with validation.

Rainbow Lagoon Park 400 Shoreline Village Drive - Long Beach, CA 90802

Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Fri. 7:10 PM - Fireworks

Sat. 6:10 PM

Sun. 1:10 PM

Saturday, Sept. 7

Los Angeles Galaxy II vs. Real Monarchs SLC

Dignity Health Sports Park

7 PM

KROQ Presents the 10th Annual OC Brew Ha Ha at Oak Canyon Park

From Radio.com: KROQ presents the 10th Annual OC Brew Ha Ha on Saturday, September 7th at Oak Canyon Park featuring The Aquabats, Save Ferris, and more!

11:00 AM

5305 E Santiago Canyon Rd, Silverado, CA 92676

Magic Men Live! - Hollywood - Sept 7th

If you and your friends are overdue for a night out, Magic Men Live is your answer!

The highly popular ladies night experience is bringing it's internationally acclaimed production to Hollywood for a limited time residency show. Step foot into the world of Magic Men as we transform the Avalon Hollywood, one of Hollywood's most legendary venues, into a magically alluring haven for women everywhere with a new and more intimate, exciting and empowering experience than ever before.

Far from what you would consider a typical "male strip show," Magic Men Live has captivated hundreds of thousands of women with a high-energy, interactive and intensely immersive experience that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Only a limited amount of tickets will be sold for each event to ensure a more intimate and personal experience.

6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Avalon Hollywood & Bardot

1735 Vine Street

Los Angeles, CA 90028

2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews: The CW

The Paley Center for Media presents the 13th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, a ten-day festival celebrating Fall TV’s most anticipated new and returning series. The CW’s Batwoman and Nancy Drew will make their festival debuts on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 6pm with a pre-show reception featuring free refreshments and appetizers, followed by advance premiere screenings and exclusive Q&A with the casts. Panelists include: Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, and more. Additional screenings at this event include Katy Keene. The festival is open to the public and tickets are currently on sale.

6:00PM - 9:00PM

465 N. Beverly Drive , Beverly Hillis 90210

African American Carribean Festival in Los Angeles

Come enjoy the day in Leimert Park Village at the African American Caribbean Festival celebration free to the public with music performances from international artists & bands featuring Ijahken, Dreadai & Westrybe.

5 – 9 PM

Leimert Park Village on Degnan Boulevard & 43rd Place near People Street

Sunday, Sept. 8

OC Vegan Fest Downtown Santa Ana

Invite the entire family this is a safe, friendly, inviting atmosphere! Featuring over 25 Cruelty-Free Vendors! A perfect event to welcome the fall season! FREE EVENT!

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

253 E 3rd St Parking

253E East 3rd Street

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Learn About Wine LA

3:30pm - 5:30pm

For thousands of years, people have made and enjoyed wine. If it's been around so long, why is it so difficult to Learn About Wine? Why is it so intimidating? At WineLA, we know how to demystify this ancient beverage. Whether you’re new to wine, or you’re someone who wants to take your wine knowledge to the next level; Wine Camp is the perfect introductory class. We’ll give you the confidence and foundation you need to explore the world of wine.

Los Angeles, Downtown/Northeast

530 Molino Street Ste #218 (Btwn Mateo & Molino Streets)

Los Angeles, California 90013

East L.A. Art Walk

Community art walk with music, art, and community, sponsored by the small business owners of the 1st Street Corridor

10:00AM - 2:00PM

East 1st Street, Los Angeles 90063

Smorgasburg LA & Ice Cream Alley

Each Sunday, find dozens of exciting food vendors plus sophisticated shopping from the realms of design, craft, style, vintage, wellness, and more. Cultural events, pop-ups, and other surprises transform the vast site into a new node in Downtown LA’s burgeoning scene, and a unique destination for the region.

10 a.m.

Downtown, ROW DTLA

746 Market Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

1:05 PM

ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park

