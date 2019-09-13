What to Do Around LA this Weekend

(KNX 1070) While you're trying to figure out what exciting event to jump into this weekend in the city, don't forget to take a minute and look at the sky after dark on Friday. The last time there was a full moon on Friday, the 13th was Oct. 13, 2000. And the rare occurrence won’t happen again until August 13, 2049.

Below is our list of all the happenings around Los Angeles this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 13.

John Mayor

Since the 2001 release of his debut “Room for Squares,” John Mayer has been a prominent figure in the contemporary pop folk scene. A graduate of Boston’s Berklee College of Music, Mayer has enjoyed a successful career, showcasing his exceptional writing and vocal talents on numerous radio hits, including “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” “Daughters,” and “Waiting on the World to Change.” The East Coast native has also earned Platinum certifications for hit albums like “Continuum” and “Battle Studies.” With multiple GRAMMY Awards already under his belt, Mayer continues to receive praise for his honest, direct songwriting. Order John Mayer tour tickets for one of his upcoming shows and be in the same room with this introspective performer as your favorite songs come to life on stage. Whether he’s playing at an intimate club or a spacious arena, Mayer always gives his fans an energetic live show.

9/13 and 9/14 at 7:30 PM

Live at the Forum

Fireworks Finale: Earth, Wind & Fire

Get funkified with one of the most celebrated bands of all time!

8:00 PM

Hollywood Bowl -- 2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Marc Anthony

Check out Marc Anthony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 13, 2019 and get detailed info for the event - tickets, photos, video and reviews. 9:00 PM

Staples Center -- 1111 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, Sept. 14.

Off the Hook Santa Monica Seafood Fest

Enjoy seafood tastings, live music, games, the annual Oyster Shucking Competition, a sustainable seafood VIP Lounge & more. OFF THE HOOK will highlight Santa Monica’s unrivaled seafood offerings, & help raise awareness for the sustainable seafood movement and raise funds for Heal the Bay.

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taco Tour

During this bicycle tour, you will be taken to what we consider are some of LA’s best taco spots. You will experience a taco tour of Los Angeles that takes your body and taste buds.

Tarfest

The 17th annual TARFEST music and art festival, returning to the La Brea Tar Pits, a member of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC). The free, one-day-only festival is open to all ages. TARFEST celebrates local artists, musicians and culture with DJ performances throughout the day, live painting by local legends, art installations curated from the world-class LA art community, a Lagunitas Biergarten & Cocktail Lounge, as well as the best food trucks in Los Angeles. TARFEST is produced by the non-profit arts organization.

12pm - 7pm

La Brea Tar Pits 5801 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036

Mexican Independence Day

Families can join the celebration of Mexican Independence from Spain with popular and traditional entertainment, children's workshops, cultural activities, historic displays, food, artisans and more.

7 AM – 5 PM

845 Alameda Street, Los Angeles

Cinespia

“All About Eve”

With Diva Mother Superior Bette Davis and Anne Baxter, backstage backstabbing never was more glamorous than in this Academy Award Best Picture winner. Also featuring Marilyn Monroe in a hilariously sultry role!

Hollywood Forever Cemetery -- 6000 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

8:00 PM

Downtown Long Beach Art Walk

The Long Beach Art Walk is a project of the Arts Council for Long Beach. Walk our 7 art filled city blocks lined with eclectic harmonies creating the perfect soundtrack to explore our 7 galleries, 21 murals, and 30 businesses. Come experience unlimited possibilities!

5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

525 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802

81st Annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

The annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time to give thanks for a bountiful harvest and to celebrate and share the generous bounty with family. We will be celebrating with our Los Angeles family in Chinatown style!

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Central Plaza 943 N Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012

Sunday, Sept. 15.

Family Style Food Festival

The world’s top culinary talent will gather at Television City Studios for one afternoon to collaborate with prominent streetwear brands and artists on one-of-a-kind dishes and limited merchandise.

12PM to 8PM

Television City Studios - 7800 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles 90036

LA Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

1:25 PM

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

