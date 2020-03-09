USA Today Network

Report: Coachella 2020 Expected To Be Postponed Until October

March 9, 2020

As Coachella 2020 nears and concern over the fast-spreading Coronavirus continues, Hits Daily Double and other sources are reporting the festival is expected to announce that it will be postponing its dates in April until the weekends of Oct. 9 - 11 & Oct. 16 - 18.

Three new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Coachella Valley on Monday and major festivals like SXSW (Austin) & Ultra (Miami) were canceled last week over growing public health concerns.

There's been no official word from Goldenvoice, AEG, or Coachella as of yet.

Here's the 2020 lineup:

Weekend 1 is sold out -- Register for Weekend 2 presale at Coachella.com. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on

