Ride the Metro Bus, Rail Lines FREE on New Year's Eve

Are you planning on heading out and celebrating this New Year's Eve? We wanted to remind you that the LA Metro is offering FREE rides on their bus and rail lines this New Year's Eve beginning at 9PM and wrapping up at 2AM.

Companies like AAA also offer "Holiday Safe Ride Services" (aka Tipsy Tow) for both members and non-members. The program, which offers a free ride home and vehicle tow up to 10 miles, begins Monday at 6pm and ends New Year's Day at 6am. Call 1-800-400-4AAA or get more information HERE.

Plan your trip accordingly and save your ride share expense for an extra round of drinks at the bar.

Make smart decisions - please don't drink and drive!