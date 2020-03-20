salvationarmyusa.org

Salvation Army Is Providing Support To SoCal Communities and How You Can Help

March 20, 2020

Salvation Army is providing aid across our SoCal communities. Join Salvation Army in answering the call. When you donate, you will help provide services and assistance to people facing economic hardship. Go to SalvationArmyusa.org to help or donate.

  • Los Angeles, The Salvation Army is being designated as an "essential" service

  • Orange County is providing social services, food pantry, and senior meals

  • Riverside County is providing social services, food pantry, boxed meals, and senior meals

  • Ventura County is conducting their food pantry for those in need

  • San Bernardino County is providing boxed and senior meals to those in need, as well as providing childcare. Local cadets were deployed to various sites to prepare hygiene kits and food bags

In this time of crisis, you can help The Salvation Arrmy help those affected by #COVID19. We are already there for the most vulnerable in our community: those whose wages are gone, those who need food, those who have no place to call home, and so many others who desperately need help and hope. Give through the link in bio today to make a difference in your community.

A post shared by The Salvation Army USA (@salvationarmyus) on

Recent Podcast Audio
3/19 - Lebron James, Clayton Kershaw & More Self Quarantining What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
3/18 - Social Distancing At It's Finest What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
3/17 - Happy St. Patty's Day From The K-Earth Morning Show! What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
3/16 - The Toilet Paper Crisis & Will We Lose The Internet? What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
3/13 - Tom Hanks, Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Walk Into A Bar... What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
3/12 - Bachelor Ladies, Vaccines, & What's Next? What Were They Thinking? with The KEARTH 101 Morning Show
View More Episodes