"SAY IT AND WIN” is back! Starting Monday (9/17) you’ll have two chances weekdays at 9:10 am and 4:10 pm to say “K-Earth 101” as many times as you can in 10 seconds. You’ll win $100 for every time you do!

Practice now with our official timer and be ready to play!

Post a video of you trying #SAYITANDWIN and tag @KEarth101!