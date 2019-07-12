Bucko Checks Out the Stranger Things 'Scoops Ahoy' Pop-Up

Just like everyone else, Bucko is obsessed with Stranger Things, especially since the Season 3 premiere on July 4th. Netflix has been creating pop-ups all around Los Angeles (including a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier) and in Burbank, they've taken over a Baskin Robbins and turned it into the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor from the show.

Bucko chats with some of the staff and quizzes folks waiting in the 3-hour line to get their taste of something special.

The Scoops Ahoy pop-up runs through Sunday, July 14th at 1201 S Victory Blvd. in Burbank. Better stop by before it goes away!