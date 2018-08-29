The Secret Wedding Of Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

In case you missed it, and you most certainly did because the couple kept the news to themselves, rocker in the free world Neil Young and actress Daryl Hannah are now married. We think.

A few friends have posted well wishes on social media about the pair, including guitarist Mark Miller. The couple have been together since 2014, and reportedly tied the knot on August 25th in California.

Hannah and Young however have yet to make mention on their own social media pages, aside from a somewhat veiled post on Daryl's page of an owl and some words of love the following day.

Among the congratulators in the comments section was actress Rosanna Arquette, who wrote "you are the whisperer to all the animals ..birds and bees follow you and protect you what a beautiful time of love and magic."

London tabloid The Mirror reports the duo wed on Saturday in the costal city of Atascadero, following an earlier ceremony aboard Young's yacht in the San Juan Islands on July 27th.

Congrats to the happy couple, we suppose. Either way, as Daryl says, "love & only love."