Snoop Dogg Sells Box Suite After Lakers Loss

We hate to admit it, but The Lakers aren’t doing so hot. We can’t blame Snoop for feeling this type of way.

In a video posted to his social media this past weekend, Snoops told his fans that “this s*** ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way.” The Lakers have not been playing their best, losing game after game. It hurt most when they lost to the Phoenix Suns - known as the worst team in the western conference.

After his little rant and incessant need to drop a few - bombs, Snoop decided to offer up his suite at the Staples Center for $5.