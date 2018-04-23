Steven & Liv Tyler Share Adorable iPhone Duet

Could you use something that makes you want to go "awww"? Look no further than this cute father/daughter moment between Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and actress Liv Tyler.

Posted to his YouTube channel, Tyler shared a video of a brief duet with himself and Liv singing Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" on an iPhone. Steven then proceeded to turn the iPhone into a harmonica and put his own spin on the song's classic melody before ending with his signature "ca-caw!" Watch below.