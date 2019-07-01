‘Stranger Things 3’ Take Over Santa Monica High School And Pier For World Premiere

By: Yasmin Cortez

The Upside Down came to Santa Monica High School and the Santa Monica Pier on Friday night when Netflix hosted the world premiere of Stranger Things 3.

The black carpet was taken over by Hawkins High School cheerleaders and a marching band before the cast. Making an appearance was Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson and new members Cary Elwes, Jake Busey and Maya Hawke.

The new season takes place in 1985 and our favorite pre-teens from Hawkins, Indiana have grown a lot since season one — and a lot of supernatural stuff has happened to them, especially Will with his crazy possession that took place in season 2.

“This season he’s holding on to his childhood, the monster is still lingering inside of him — he’s not fully better yet,” said Schnapp in an interview with Deadline. “He’s kind of facing that. Throughout the season he’s gotten more mature and he’s gotten more courageous. He’s really grown up.”

The screening took place in an auditorium in Santa Monica High which made the premiere feel like a high school assembly. Additional guests watched the screening from the high school's outside amitheater and were treated to Hawkins photo ops, 'New Coke' and popcorn.

Before the first episode of season three, a vivid recap of the first two seasons were delivered by the Stranger Things children so get viewers up to speed on the chasos of Hawkins, Indiana.

After the screening, the crowd and the Stranger Things Cast migrated to the Santa Monica Pier which had been transformed into a retro Hawkins Fun Fair. The Stranger Things attraction included carnival games, in-show experiences a Demogorgon Curiosity House, slimy dunking booth, Scoops Ahoy desserts and a Hawkins Ferris Wheel.

Stranger Things cast members came to the dance floor to show their moves off!



The Stranger Things-themed fair remained at Santa Monica Pier June 29-30 to celebrate the premiere of the show. This experience will head east to Coney Island in New York. A Hawkins fourth of July fireworks display will kick off the special event that will add Stranger Things flair to Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park. The event takes place July 5-7.

Stranger Things 3 takes place during the summer of 1985 in Hawkins. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town and Mike and the guys are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, as expected, a familiar and evolved danger looms. When the town’s threatened, the gang has to band together to survive.

Stranger Things 3 premieres on Netflix July 4.