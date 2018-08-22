Surfin' USA: California Names Surfing Official State Sport

By Scott T. Sterling

Surfers around the world—but especially right here in California—should always remember August 20, 2018.

It’s the date when California declared surfing as the official state sport, thanks to new legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday of this week.

“Nothing represents the California Dream better than surfing,” said Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), a surfer himself who wrote the bill (via L.A. Times). “I’m stoked that we’re celebrating an iconic sport.” The bill was co-authored by fellow surfer and Assemblyman Ian Calderon (D-Whittier).

Surfin’ bros Muratsuchi and Caderon have been at this for a while. They used their political positions to promote the sport by way of the “Surfing Caucus,” an informal assembly that encourages Californians to actively participate in Earth Day.

Watch this rad video the pair produced for Earth Day back in 2013. None of these guys should ever have to pay for a drink anywhere along this great state’s coastline again, that’s for sure.

Surf’s up!