Teacher Appreciation Day Freebies and Deals

By: Yasmin Cortez

Today, this week and this month, is dedicated to our every day educators!

We appreciate our Teachers and a lot of people and buisnesses want to show their appreciation in the most meaningful way: discounts.

Here’s are just a few deals:

Arby's: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels.

Cicis Pizza: Teachers and school staff get a free adult buffet Tuesday for National Teacher Appreciation Day with a valid school ID and a coupon.

MOD Pizza: Buy one, get one free pizzas or salads on 5/7

Pei Wei: From Monday through Friday, teachers get 33% off regular entrees when they present their teacher ID. This offer is only for in-restaurant purchases.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they present current school IDs.

Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and "those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does," the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant's app with promo code TEACHERS.

Texas de Brazil: At this restaurant, you can get a "heroes discount," as they call it, any time. Texas de Brazil offers a 20% discount for service members, EMS and teachers on dinner and lunch prices (salad area-only, too). The promotion is valid once you show a badge or ID.

Additional Deals:

Apple - Special education pricing on computers and other products for students and educators.



A.C. Moore: This craft retailer is big in the east where they have more than 140 retail locations. But they also have a website where you can get all manner of crafts, toys, art supplies, etc. Today, to honor teachers, they’re offering a 25% discount on your total purchase. For more information click here.

Banana Republic: 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.

Barnes & Noble: 20-25 percent off publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use. For more information click here.

Crayola: Teachers can get 15% off today on not only the 64-piece grail, but all manner of paints, clay, chalk and educational toys and supplies. To shop, click here.

J. Crew: 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.

West Elm: 15 percent off your next purchase when you sign up with an .edu email address.