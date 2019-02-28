Thunderbirds Planning Flyover at "Captain Marvel" Premiere in Los Angeles Monday

By Reanna Hilario

Marvel’s newest addition to their universe, Captain Marvel, is set to premiere on Friday, March 4.

To celebrate its premiere, The Thunderbirds are conducting their signature Delta Formation over the Captain Marvel premiere.

"The formation will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter aircraft, soaring over Los Angeles and Hollywood during periodic maneuvers from 12:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m."

Recently, pilot, Major Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno passed away. He was the pilot who trained Brie Larson on the set of Captain Marvel and was a consultant they hired on. As part of the Thunderbirds route, they will honor him.

Keep up with the Thunderbirds and receive updates about Monday’s flyover HERE.