2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners

Music's biggest night is finally here! The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8PM and winners are already rolling in. Despite some mild drama before the awards show, early wins include a huge take home from Ariana Grande. Along with highlights like honoring the late Chris Cornell, other noteworthy wins include a tie in the Best Rap Performance category.

Related: 2019 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Photo Gallery

Get a full list of winners from the 61st Annual GRAMMYs here, updating live.

Album Of The Year

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Record Of The Year

"This Is America" - Childish Gambino

Song of the Year

“This Is America” - Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Best Rock Performance

“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell

Best Rock Song

“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album

From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet

Best Alternative Music Album

Colors - Beck

Best R&B Performance

“Best Part” - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best R&B Album

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love - The Carters

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

Best Rap Performance (TIE)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song

“God’s Plan” - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Butterflies” - Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Album

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Emanon - The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Latin Pop Album

Sincera - Claudia Brant

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Aztlán - Zoé

Best Americana Album

By the Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

“This Is America” - Childish Gambino

Best Comedy Album

Equanimity & the Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit - Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist

Best Instrumental Composition

“Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)” - Terence Blanchard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Stars and Stripes Forever” - John Daversa

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Spiderman Theme” - Mark Kibble, Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers

Best Recording Package

“Masseduction” - Willo Perron, art director

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic - Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors

Best Album Notes

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - David Evans, album notes writer

Best Historical Album

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris - William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Colors - Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers

Best Remixed Recording

“Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)” - Alex Crossan, remixer

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Eye in the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition” - Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, P.J. Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Steve Gadd Band - Steve Gadd

Band Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Alone” - Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“You Say” - Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Hiding Place” - Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Look Up Child - Lauren Daigle

Best Roots Gospel Album

Unexpected - Jason Crabb

Best World Music Album

Freedom - Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Greatest Showman - Hugh Jackman (and Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Greg Wells, compilation producers

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Black Panther - Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best New Age Album

Opium Moon - Opium Moon

Best American Roots Performance

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song

“The Joke” - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters

Best Bluegrass Album

The Travelin’ Mccourys - The Travelin’ Mccourys

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Blues Is Alive and Well - Buddy Guy

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Please Don’t Be Dead - Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

All Ashore - Punch Brothers

Best Children’s Album

All the Sounds - Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)

Faith - A Journey for All - Jimmy Carter

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

¡México Por Siempre! - Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Anniversary - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best Regional Roots Music Album

No ‘Ane’i - Kalani Pe’a

Best Music Film

Quincy - Quincy Jones; Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula Dupré Pesmen, video producer

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Tequila” - Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

“Space Cowboy” - Luke Laird, Shane Mcanally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“My Way” - Willie Nelson

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 - Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11” - Andris Nelsons, conductor

Best Opera Recording

“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer

Best Choral Performance

“Mcloskey: Zealot Canticles” - Donald Nally, conductor

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Anderson, Laurie: Landfall” - Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Kernis: Violin Concerto” - James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D’india & Landi - Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles

Best Classical Compendium

“Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush” - Joann Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Kernis: Violin Concerto” - Aaron Jay Kernis, composer

Best Dance Recording

“Electricity” - Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Woman Worldwide - Justice

Best Reggae Album

44/876 — Sting and Shaggy

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Don’t Fence Me In” - John Daversa, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Window - Cécile Mclorin Salvant

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom - John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists

Best Latin Jazz Album

Back to the Sunset - Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Best Traditional R&B Performance (TIE)

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” - Leon Bridges

“How Deep Is Your Love” - PJ Morton featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Boo’d Up” - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon Mcfarlane, songwriters

Best Metal Performance

“Electric Messiah” - High on Fire

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“This Is America” - Childish Gambino