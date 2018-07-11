Arctic Monkeys Cover Elvis Costello’s “Lipstick Vogue”

At a recent show in Lyon, France the Arctic Monkeys gave a nod to fellow English musician Elvis Costello with a cover of “Lipstick Vogue.”

Costello recently had to cancel his remaining UK tour dates after undergoing surgery in May. The 63-year-old musician is currently battling cancer but shared that he’s confident he’ll be able to beat it.

Lead singer Alex Turner dedicated the cover to “the man himself” and wished him well in his recovery.

Watch the energetic performance below: